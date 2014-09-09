FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'is fine' in his cancer treatment, CFO says
September 9, 2014 / 6:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan CEO Dimon 'is fine' in his cancer treatment, CFO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Jpmorgan Chase & Co

* CFO says company already has ‘adequate’ capital and liquidity protections

* CFO Marianne Lake speaks at investor conference

* CFO addresses possible heightened capital requirements for banks

* CFO: 3Q markets outlook better now than had been in july

* CFO: commercial borrower sentiment ‘getting better every day’ but ‘still very fragile’

* CFO: expect adjusted annual expenses to be less than $58 billion

* CFO: expenses edging down because of lower compensation on lower business volumes

* CFO: expect regulatory control costs to peak in 2014 after $2 billion per year build up

* CFO says CEO Jamie Dimon ‘is fine’ in his cancer treatment Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Henry in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
