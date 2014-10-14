FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO: no elevated fraud seen due to cyber attack
October 14, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan CFO: no elevated fraud seen due to cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon held a call with journalists to discuss third-quarter earnings. These are some highlights:

* JPMorgan CEO says his cancer prognosis is “excellent” but is still monitoring and seeing doctor “periodically”

* JPMorgan CEO Dimon: “I feel good and I‘m happy the treatments are over.”

* JPMorgan CEO says he supports legislation for “safe harbors” on information-sharingn about cyber attacks

* JPMorgan has “not observed elevated levels of fraud” due to cyber attacks-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

