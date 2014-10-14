FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JPMorgan expenses above target on higher revenue-CFO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JPMorgan expenses above target on higher revenue-CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon held a call with analysts on Tuesday to discuss third-quarter earnings. Here are some highlights:

* JPMorgan costs running higher than expected because of higher revenue-CFO

* JPMorgan adjusted expenses may run higher than $58 bln annual target if revenue trend continues-CFO

* JPMorgan expects mortgage-servicing revenue to continue to decline-CFO

* JPMorgan expects mortgage-servicing revenue of $600 mln or less in fourth quarter-CFO

* JPMorgan’s 3rd qtr mortgage-servicing revenue helped by Ginnie Mae sales that are not expected to continue-CFO

* JPMorgan credit-card business performance is “exceeding expectations”-CFO

* JPMorgan CFO says investments in credit card business have paid off with new customers, more business from existing customers

* JPMorgan still expects control costs to drop after this year, elevated costs will be related to areas with higher revenue-CFO

* JPMorgan is working to automate more in branches to reduce headcount and staff costs-CFO

* JPMorgan has options to reduce repo book, but does not want to “overreact” to new rules-CFO

* JPMorgan is spending more on cyber security and working to collaborate with peers and government agencies-CEO

* JPMorgan CEO says of cyber security efforts, “Unfortunately, there are going to be some wins and losses in this”

* JPMorgan has made substantial progress” on new living will submission for 2014-CFO

* JPMorgan having more dialogue with clients about commitment to repo business as competitors have pulled back-CFO

* JPMorgan CEO Apple Pay service may “cannibalize” some of its payment business, but still supports it (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.