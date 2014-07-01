JPMorgan CEO Dimon says has curable throat cancer-Dow Jones

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has told the bank’s employees and shareholders he has been diagnosed with curable throat cancer, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday.

Dimon said the cancer was caught quickly and is confined and that he will undergo radiation and chemotherapy treatment that is expected to last about eight weeks, Dow Jones reported. Dimon has notified JPMorgan’s board, Dow Jones added.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.