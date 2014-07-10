FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan hires UBS's David Li to be new China head
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2014 / 2:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan hires UBS's David Li to be new China head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Recasts, adds background of recent JPMorgan China departure)

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it has hired former UBS AG banker David Li as its new China head, reinforcing its investment banking clout in the world’s second-largest economy after the departure of top China banker Fang Fang in March.

Li will oversee all of JPMorgan’s businesses in China, including the investment banking division that Fang ran. Li will report to Nicolas Aguzin, chairman and CEO for Asia-Pacific operations, the U.S. bank said on Thursday.

Fang, JPMorgan’s chief executive for China investment banking, left the firm in March, amid a probe of JPMorgan hiring practices in Asia.

Li was most recently chairman and country head for China at UBS. He will start at JPMorgan in October, the bank said in a press release.

Li is the second top China banker to leave UBS in the last month. Managing director and head of China mergers Philip Partnow left the firm on June 18, according to a regulatory filing.

During his nine years at UBS in China, Li was instrumental in the formation of UBS’s investment banking and brokerage joint venture in China, UBS Securities Co Ltd.

UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Stephen Coates and Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.