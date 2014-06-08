FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JP Morgan Asset Management hires institutional head of Europe
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 8, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

JP Morgan Asset Management hires institutional head of Europe

Jemima Kelly

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Asset Management has hired Christoph von Reiche from rival Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) as head of Europe for its institutional business, the company said on Monday.

Von Reiche will take on a newly created role at the fund management subsidiary and will split his time between London and Frankfurt. He was previously head of GSAM’s insitutional business in Germany and Austria.

JP Morgan Asset Management, which has some $1.6 trillion of assets under management, said von Reiche’s experience would help the company respond to a growing desire from clients to invest in a broader range of asset classes. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Editing by Chris Vellacott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.