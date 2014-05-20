FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan Chase shareholders back directors, executive pay
#Market News
May 20, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan Chase shareholders back directors, executive pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAMPA, Florida, May 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to elect all of the company’s directors and also endorsed the company’s payments to executives in 2013.

All directors received at least 96 percent of votes cast, the company said at the close of the meeting. The executive pay was approved by 78 percent.

Unlike last year, when some shareholders unsuccessfully pushed to have Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon stripped of one of those two titles, there were no major controversies at Tuesday’s meeting. (Reporting by David Henry in Tampa, Florida, Editing by Franklin Paul)

