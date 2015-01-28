FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan China investment banking head to retire - source
#Funds News
January 28, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-JPMorgan China investment banking head to retire - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes source, adds company comment)

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s chairman of China investment banking, Gong Fangxiong, will retire, a source with direct knowledge of the move said on Wednesday, giving no reason for the decision.

Gong, also known as Frank Gong, will stay with the firm during a transition period, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

He joined JPMorgan’s investment banking group in 2009 and was promoted to the chairman post in March 2014, after holding positions such as head of China research and chief China economist for the U.S. bank.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.

The move was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Day-to-day management of investment banking will remain with Jing Zhao and Brian Gu. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
