FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.P. Morgan trims Colombia sovereign debt in investment index
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

J.P. Morgan trims Colombia sovereign debt in investment index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, May 19 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan will trim the proportion of Colombian sovereign debt in its GBI-EM Global Diversified investment index to 7.1 percent from 7.5 percent, the investment bank said on Tuesday.

The bank will remove $9.4 billion of bonds expiring in June 2016 and add $3.7 billion of bonds maturing in 2026 and $2.2 billion maturing in 2030, resulting in a net reduction in the amount of Colombian debt in the index.

J.P. Morgan did not explain the reasons behind the decision which comes a year after it increased the proportion of Colombian debt in key indexes, which caused the peso to suddenly strengthen as investor appetite rose for the bonds.

The amount of Colombian sovereign debt held by foreigners rose to a record 33 trillion pesos ($13.7 billion) in April, the Finance Ministry said. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.