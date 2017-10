NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s risk in commodities trading stayed at about the same levels in the first quarter as in the fourth, although it rose sharply from a year ago, quarterly results showed on Friday.

The biggest U.S. bank by assets said Value-at-Risk in commodities stood at $21 million for the first quarter versus $20 million in the fourth quarter and $13 million in the first quarter of 2011.