FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan Q2 commodities risk down 38 percent from Q1
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 13, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan Q2 commodities risk down 38 percent from Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s commodities trading risk fell by a third in the second quarter from the previous three months, company results showed on Friday, as tumbling prices sidelined many investors in oil, metals and agricultural markets.

The largest U.S. bank by assets said its Value-at-Risk (VaR) in commodities averaged $13 million per day in the three months to June, about 38 percent below the $21 million averaged in the first quarter.

VaR is an industry term for the maximum money a financial institution is willing to lose on a day for trading a particular asset class. It is an important consideration when firms make trading or hedging decisions.

JPMorgan’s commodities VaR for the second quarter was also nearly 20 percent lower from the $16 million averaged in the second quarter of 2011. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.