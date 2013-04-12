FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan commodities risk steady on quarter but down from year ago
April 12, 2013

JPMorgan commodities risk steady on quarter but down from year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Commodities trading risk at JPMorgan Chase rose slightly in the first quarter from the previous three months but slumped from a year earlier as prices of raw materials swung.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, said its value-at-risk in commodities stood at $15 million in the first quarter, compared with $14 million in the fourth quarter and $21 million in the first quarter of 2012.

Commodity prices as indicated by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell nearly 2 percent in the first quarter, tumbling in January, rebounding in February, then sliding again in March.

