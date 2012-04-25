JPMorgan exec pay endorsed by advisory firm

* Glass Lewis recommends investors vote for plan

* Less chance of rebuke like Citigroup suffered

April 25 (Reuters) - Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co have won a key endorsement for how they paid Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and other topic executives last year.

Glass, Lewis & Co, an advisor to institutional investors, recommended in a report dated Tuesday that shareholders approve JPMorgan’s executive compensation practices in an advisory ballot scheduled for the May 15 annual meeting in Tampa, Florida.

The recommendation reduces the chances that shareholders will rebuke bank officials over pay as happened last week in an advisory vote at the annual meeting of Citigroup Inc. Glass Lewis had said Citigroup investors should disapprove of how the bank paid CEO Vikram Pandit $15 million last year.

The new report commended the JPMorgan board for having “adequately aligned executive pay and corporate performance” in the past year. The board paid attention to shareholder concerns, Glass Lewis said, by better explaining its decisions following a decline in approval last year as the percentage of votes cast in favor of the pay practices fell to about 72 percent from 96 percent in 2010.

The advisory firm, however, criticized the JPMorgan board for not using “an objective, formula-based approach” to setting executive compensation.

Dimon was paid $23.1 million in 2011, according to the company’s proxy document.

Another advisory firm, ISS Proxy Advisory Services, is still working on its JPMorgan analysis, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)