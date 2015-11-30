JP Morgan leaves bonus pool unchanged from 2014 - Bloomberg

Nov 29 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is leaving its bonus pool for bankers and traders nearly unchanged from 2014, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank has informed its top managers about the initial decision, although its plans may change depending on the trading performance in December, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1Xqutr6)

Reuters could not immediately reach JP Morgan for a comment outside regular business hours.

JP Morgan’s move comes at a time when U.S. regulators inch closer to finalizing rules for banker bonuses in the “near term”.

Other U.S. banks like Goldman Sachs have already announced plans to reduce their bonus compensation from last year by as much as 16 percent, as trading revenue plunges.

Bankers in Europe too face a cut in bonuses as tougher rules force a change in pay structure. Bonuses in Britain’s finance industry fell 10 percent to 13.6 billion pounds ($20.44 billion) and are down more than a quarter from their 2008 peak, figures from Britain’s Office for National Statistics showed, although payouts were still more than eight times the average of 1,500 pounds across all industries.

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan said last week that bankers, even after the financial crisis, are still paid too much and that he is in favor of claw-backs. ($1 = 0.6654 pounds) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)