JPMorgan plans cost cuts in Sapphire Reserve card unit -WSJ

July 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is pushing for fresh cost cuts of about $200 million in the unit that oversees Sapphire Reserve credit card, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Senior JPMorgan employees have reviewed models questioning whether the card would make money and when, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gordon Smith, head of JPMorgan's retail-banking business, this month ordered up cost trims at the unit overseeing cards, according to the Journal.

Sapphire Reserve card is popular among millennials, who are willing to pay the $450 annual fee for a sign-up bonus worth as much as $1,500 in travel, plus $300 in annual spending credits and more freebies.

JPMorgan's latest quarterly results showed rising sales volumes and weakening credit trends in its credit card business, consistent with other lenders.

JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)