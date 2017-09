July 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay $136 million to settle with U.S. state and federal authorities for credit card collection practices and bad debt sales, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 47 states and the District of Columbia joined in the settlement, which was first reported by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld)