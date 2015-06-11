Judge limits lawsuit against JPMorgan over credit card rewards

(Reuters) - A federal judge has pruned a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of improperly revoking credit card rewards, ruling that the bank did not breach customer contracts but must face claims that it violated state consumer protection laws.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled that contracts governing the rewards program allowed the bank to void rewards when it canceled card accounts. Chase was represented by lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

