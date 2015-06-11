FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge limits lawsuit against JPMorgan over credit card rewards
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 11, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Judge limits lawsuit against JPMorgan over credit card rewards

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge has pruned a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan of improperly revoking credit card rewards, ruling that the bank did not breach customer contracts but must face claims that it violated state consumer protection laws.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty ruled that contracts governing the rewards program allowed the bank to void rewards when it canceled card accounts. Chase was represented by lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FUs75h

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.