JPMorgan says no cyber attack-related customer fraud seen
#Market News
September 12, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan says no cyber attack-related customer fraud seen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it had not seen any unusual customer fraud related to a recent cyber attack on the bank.

Chase customers will not be liable for unauthorized transactions on their account provided they promptly alerted the bank, it said in a filing. (1.usa.gov/1wi92qX)

JPMorgan said last month it was investigating a possible cyber attack and working with law enforcement authorities to determine the scope. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
