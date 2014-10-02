JPMorgan denies NY Times report that its computer system was hacked

Oct 2 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co denied a report in the New York Times on Thursday that its computer system had been breached for the second time in about three months.

“The story is false. We are not aware of any new attack,” JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said in an email.

The New York Times DealBook column, citing people with knowledge of the matter, reported that the biggest U.S. bank had found that hackers with links to Italy had gained entry to some of its servers.

The attack was discovered recently, the newspaper said.

The report of the second breach follows an attack discovered in late July, where hackers obtained entry to many of the bank's servers and reviewed information on more than one million customer accounts, the newspaper said. (nyti.ms/1vy0I5C) (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Ted Kerr)