Illinois Attorney General probing JPMorgan hacking incident
October 3, 2014 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois Attorney General probing JPMorgan hacking incident

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is investigating the security breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to a spokeswoman.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen also is probing the hacking incident, Reuters reported earlier.

Other attorneys general offices are “very concerned,” and sharing information, said William Brauch, director of the Iowa Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division.

News of the actions comes a day after the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets revealed 83 million customer records were exposed when its computer systems were compromised by hackers. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

