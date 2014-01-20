Senior JPMorgan banker Diederichs retires after 34 years - memo

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co dealmaker Klaus Diederichs is to retire after 34 years with the company, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Diederichs has held numerous leadership roles in his time with the company, most recently as chairman of investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He was instrumental in building JPMorgan’s investment banking franchise and also had roles running debt capital markets in Europe and global mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

He has coordinated the firm’s strategies for its 100 top clients worldwide and advised leading European companies including Nokia, Virgin Media, Rosneft , Vodafone, Unicredit and Pernod Ricard on M&A, initial public offerings and financing deals.

Klaus will continue as senior adviser to JPMorgan.

A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.