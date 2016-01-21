JPMorgan raises Dimon's pay 35 percent, but adds strings

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co directors raised Chief Executive Jamie Dimon’s total compensation by 35 percent to $27 million for 2015, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.

But the board cut the cash portion and tied three-fourths of the total to more performance-sensitive stock awards, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company pegged Dimon’s base salary at $1.5 million, the same as a year earlier, and set his variable compensation at $5 million in cash and $20.5 million in performance share units, documents show.

A year earlier the cash portion was $7.4 million and $11.1 million of stock came in more secure restricted stock units.