FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
JPMorgan's Dimon calls for regulatory reform in shareholder letter
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 4, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 5 months ago

JPMorgan's Dimon calls for regulatory reform in shareholder letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Tuesday devoted one-third of his annual letter to shareholders to arguments for reforming regulations, particular those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.

Dimon said that current regulations are inconsistent and have left banks with "too much capital," some of which could be used to "finance the economy without sacrificing safety."

The 17,349-word letter also warned that anti-trade policies could be disruptive and that geopolitical risks are in a "heightened state." (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.