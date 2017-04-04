JPMorgan's Dimon calls for regulatory reform in shareholder letter

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co, on Tuesday devoted one-third of his annual letter to shareholders to arguments for reforming regulations, particular those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.

Dimon said that current regulations are inconsistent and have left banks with "too much capital," some of which could be used to "finance the economy without sacrificing safety."

The 17,349-word letter also warned that anti-trade policies could be disruptive and that geopolitical risks are in a "heightened state." (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)