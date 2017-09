Jan 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s compensation in 2014 was unchanged at $20 million, according to a regulatory filing.

Dimon’s compensation comprised a base salary of $1.5 million, $11.1 million in restricted stock and a $7.4 million cash incentive bonus. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)