FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK fund adviser says JPMorgan CEO Dimon should not be chairman
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

UK fund adviser says JPMorgan CEO Dimon should not be chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, the Chief executive and chairman of the board of JPMorgan Chase & Co, should not hold both roles, a United Kingdom pension fund adviser said on Friday.

PIRC, or Pension & Investment Research Consultants, an adviser to funds on shareholder issues, recommended in a report that investors vote against re-electing Dimon and five more of JPMorgan’s 11 directors at the company’s annual meeting on May 21.

The firm also said shareholders should vote for a resolution calling on the board to have a chairman who is independent from company executives.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.