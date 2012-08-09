FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-JPMorgan shifts hope to buy back stock one quarter later
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 9, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-JPMorgan shifts hope to buy back stock one quarter later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said it “hopes” to resume repurchases of its own stock in the first quarter of 2013, roughly three months later than company officials had targeted less than one month ago.

The company’s new aspiration was included in a filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

JPMorgan suspended stock repurchases in May to rebuild capital lost on derivatives trades.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon told investors on July 13 that he hoped to resume buybacks in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to approval by regulators and the completion of a review by company directors of the derivatives losses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.