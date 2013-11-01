FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan discloses wider probes of hiring, currency trading
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 11:57 AM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan discloses wider probes of hiring, currency trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, disclosed on Friday that the U.S. Department of Justice and agencies from other jurisdictions are investigating hiring practices in Hong Kong that were already being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company also said that it is being questioned about its currency trading by various authorities, which are in the early stages of their investigations.

Other big banks have made similar disclosures recently about probes of possible manipulation of foreign exchange rates. [ID:[ID:

The company made the statements in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
