JP Morgan debacle shows data limitations

LONDON, May 18 (IFR) - The ease with which JP Morgan’s chief investment office appears to have built a US$100bn position in an illiquid credit index without the blink of a regulatory eyelid has called into question the ability of trade repositories to flag up irregularities before they result in crisis situations.

It also highlights the lack of regulatory capacity to monitor the sheer volume of data now being amassed.

Trade repositories form a cornerstone of new legislation being rolled out for the US$645trn over-the-counter derivatives market and have been touted by industry professionals, politicians and regulators as key to preventing future crises.

The credit derivatives repository operated by the Depository Trust and Clearing Corp contains detailed information on single name and index credit default swaps worth some US$15trn in gross notional value.

While the aggregate data are public, regulators also have access to more granular information, enabling them to identify the exposure of individual counterparties that fall under their jurisdiction.

Industry bodies including the International Swaps and Derivatives Association have long argued that data repositories play an important role in monitoring and reducing counterparty risk.

“With the CDS trade warehouse up and running, risks such as those related to AIG as a counterparty will no longer be allowed to build up unnoticed in the financial system. AIG simply should not happen in the future,” ISDA chairman Stephen O‘Conner told members at the association’s annual Asia-Pacific conference in Hong Kong last October.

But even with a wealth of trade information available, JP Morgan’s growing exposure to an illiquid off-the-run credit index appears to have gone unnoticed.

“It’s one thing to produce more data, but it’s quite another when you’re dealing with complex data,” said the head of credit trading at one international house. “It’s the interpretation of the data and the context that really matters and in practice more data can actually equate to a lack of transparency.”

While the overall size of JP Morgan’s credit hedge might have been large enough for regulators to take a second look, it seems to have been completed across a number of separate instruments and placed over a long period of time - perhaps many months.

As such, there may have been little indication that a potentially toxic position was being amassed.

“It might be that it was a bit difficult to spot because JPM is a very large institution and has important notionals all over the place - because its client activity is very important,” said the global head of credit trading at a European House.

“Maybe the level of attention from regulators was lower because they felt it could not really happen. From a technical standpoint, the regulators don’t have the capacity to look at all the banks’ positions,” he added.

UNDER PRESSURE

As CFTC chairman Gary Gensler recently reminded bankers, regulators are already under extreme pressure. Despite the fact that the Commission is currently writing rules for US$300trn of swaps that will fall under its jurisdiction under new legislation - representing an eight-fold increase in the notional of its regulatory remit - resources remain largely unchanged.

There is little dispute, however, over the value of repositories in the event of a crisis as the data are crucial in building a broad view of counterparty exposure and the interconnectedness of the system.

For example, within hours of Lehman Brothers going into administration in 2008, the DTCC was able to confirm that net notional of CDS exposure amounted to US$75bn, of which all but US$6bn would settle immediately. That information was crucial in calming credit markets as speculation of a figure around US$400bn had initially been circling.

Regulators investigating the JPM trade should find there is no shortage of trade information, but without detailed and ongoing monitoring, data collection itself is unlikely to prevent further toxic trades.

“Aggregated data might not tell you anything,” said the credit head. “A potentially worrying position is likely to grow gradually and you won’t be able to see that information from a macro database. Trade repositories are good in a crisis as they provide crucial information when it comes to unwinds, but on an ongoing basis to interpret what is happening in the market, it’s a very different matter.”