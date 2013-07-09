FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan appoints co-head of EMEA equity capital markets -memo
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 4 years ago

JP Morgan appoints co-head of EMEA equity capital markets -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - JP Morgan has appointed Achintya Mangla as co-head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Europe, Middle East and Africa, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Mangla, who joined the bank in 2002, was most recently co-head of ECM for Asia excluding Japan and Australia and will relocate to London from Hong Kong.

He replaces Ina De, who was recently appointed co-head of UK investment banking, and will work alongside existing co-head of ECM for EMEA Klaus Hessberger.

JP Morgan was fifth in the EMEA investment banking league tables for ECM at the end of the first half of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo but declined to comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
