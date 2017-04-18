Judge certifies class in JPMorgan ERISA lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan has granted class certification to a lawsuit by JPMorgan Chase & Co employees accusing the bank of breaching its duties by mismanaging workers' 401(k) retirement funds.

In a decision posted on Monday, U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick said plaintiffs have shown that a class action would be superior to individual lawsuits and that essential questions in the case can be resolved on a group basis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pPCWFE