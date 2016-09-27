FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan shuffles consumer banking, wealth management execs
September 27, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-JPMorgan shuffles consumer banking, wealth management execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday named Thasunda Duckett to be consumer banking chief executive, succeeding Barry Sommers, who is taking a role as chief executive of wealth management within a new unit that will bridge the company's retail bank and asset management segments.

Sommers will lead the unit with Brian Carlin, who will be chief executive of investment and banking solutions. Their new unit will be known as Wealth Management & Investment Solutions.

The changes were announced in internal memos seen by Reuters and reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal.

Duckett, who is known as "T," has been chief executive for auto finance since 2013. Her replacement in auto finance will be named shortly, according to one memo. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

