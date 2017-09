July 6 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said Stacey Friedman would succeed Steve Cutler as the bank’s general counsel early next year.

Cutler will be appointed vice chairman of the bank, JP Morgan said in a statement.

Friedman is currently general counsel of JP Morgan’s corporate and investment banking unit. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)