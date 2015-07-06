FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-JPMorgan names Stacey Friedman general counsel
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-JPMorgan names Stacey Friedman general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 6 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said Stacey Friedman, 47, would succeed Steve Cutler as the bank’s general counsel early next year.

Friedman, who joined the bank in 2012 from law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, is currently general counsel of JP Morgan’s corporate and investment banking unit.

Cutler, 53, will be appointed vice chairman of the bank, acting as a senior adviser to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and also the board, JP Morgan said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.