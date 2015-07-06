UPDATE 1-JPMorgan names Stacey Friedman general counsel

(Adds details)

July 6 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said Stacey Friedman, 47, would succeed Steve Cutler as the bank’s general counsel early next year.

Friedman, who joined the bank in 2012 from law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, is currently general counsel of JP Morgan’s corporate and investment banking unit.

Cutler, 53, will be appointed vice chairman of the bank, acting as a senior adviser to Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and also the board, JP Morgan said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings and Savio D‘Souza)