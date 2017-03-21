FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JPMorgan Chase names Kresse head of small business banking
March 21, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-JPMorgan Chase names Kresse head of small business banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has named Andrew Kresse to head small business banking, succeeding Jennifer Piepszak who was put in charge of card services last month, the bank said on Tuesday.

Kresse, 43, has been running sales and marketing businesses in JPMorgan's investment bank where he was most recently head of North American Corporate Derivative Marketing and Cross Asset Structuring. He joined JPMorgan in 2007 after working at other banks in structured finance.

Daniel Pinto, chief executive of JPMorgan's Corporate and Investment Bank, described the appointment in a press release as an example of how JPMorgan moves successful executives to different parts of the bank.

Kresse will report to Gordon Smith, CEO of Chase Consumer & Community Banking. Kresse will formally be CEO of Business Banking, which serves about 2.5 million small businesses, each with about $20 million or less in annual revenue.

JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

