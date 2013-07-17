TABLE-JPMorgan's U.S. power plants - FERC

July 17 (Reuters) - The following is a list of U.S. power plants JPMorgan Chase and Co have an interest in, according to the bank's filing with U.S. federal energy regulators in June 2012. JPMorgan officials have refused to talk about the plants they currently have an interest in for competitive reasons. Some of the plants are owned by units of JPMorgan, while others are under "tolling" agreements under which the bank supplies fuel and sells power on behalf of the plant's owner. In May, JPMorgan sold the rights to market electricity from three power plants in California to a unit of Edison International. In total, JPMorgan controls about 8,000 megawatts of electricity generation, enough to power about 8 million homes. Company Plant Owned By State Size (MW) Fuel BE Alabama LLC Lindsay Hill Tenaska AL 844 Gas BE CA LLC Alamitos 1 AES CA 184 Gas BE CA LLC Alamitos 2 AES CA 184 Gas BE CA LLC Alamitos 3 AES CA 336 Gas BE CA LLC Alamitos 4 AES CA 336 Gas BE CA LLC Alamitos 5 AES CA 504 Gas BE CA LLC Alamitos 6 AES CA 504 Gas BE CA LLC Huntington Bch 1 AES CA 225.8 Gas BE CA LLC Huntington Bch 2 AES CA 225.8 Gas BE CA LLC Redondo Beach 5 AES CA 183.8 Gas BE CA LLC Redondo Beach 6 AES CA 183.8 Gas BE CA LLC Redondo Beach 7 AES CA 504 Gas BE CA LLC Redondo Beach 8 AES CA 504 Gas BE KJ LLC Kinder-Jackson Jackson Pfd MI 545 Gas Central Power & Lime Central Power Central Power FL 139 Coal JP Morgan Ventures Colquitt Colquitt EMC GA 376.2 JP Morgan Ventures Satilla Satilla EMC GA JP Morgan Ventures Brandywine Panda MD 230 Gas JP Morgan Ventures Grays Harbor Grays Harbor WA 480 Gas JPM Capital Jersey-Atlantic Jersey-Atl NJ 7.5 Wind JPM Capital Bear Creek Bear Creek LLC PA 24 Wind JPM Capital Crescent Ridge Crescent Ridge IL 51 Wind JPM Capital Flat Rock Flat Rock LLC NY 231 Wind JPM Capital Flat Rock II Flat Rock II NY 90.75 Wind JPM Capital Evergreen Evergreen LLC NB* 42 Wind JPM Capital High Trail High Trail LLC IL 198 Wind JPM Capital Madison Madison LLC NY 11.55 Wind JPM Capital Munnsville Munnsville LLC NY 34.5 Wind JPM Capital Sheldon Sheldon LLC NY 112.5 Wind JPM Capital Sheffield Vermont Wind VT 40 Wind OLS Chino OLS Chino CA 29 Gas Noble Environmental Clinton I Noble NY 100.5 Wind Noble Environmental Ellenburg Noble NY 81 Wind Noble Environmental Bliss Noble NY 100.5 Wind Noble Environmental Altona Noble NY 102 Wind Noble Environmental Bellmont Noble NY 21 Wind Noble Environmental Chateaugay Noble NY 106.5 Wind Noble Environmental Wethersfield Noble NY 126 Wind Total 7998.7 * In New Brunswick Canada but reported to FERC by JPMorgan.