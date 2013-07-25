FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-JPMorgan's U.S. power plants and energy trading deals
July 25, 2013 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-JPMorgan's U.S. power plants and energy trading deals

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The following is a list of U.S. power plants in which
JPMorgan Chase & Co has an interest, according to the bank's filing with
U.S. federal energy regulators in late June.
    JPMorgan's commodity trading arm is looking to sell more of the electricity
deals it has with U.S. power plants and wind farms, a source familiar with the
business said Wednesday, after the bank largely exited the Californian market in
May. 
    So-called tolling and marketing agreements allow the bank's commodity
division, JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation, to supply fuel and then sell the
power on behalf of the plant's owner. The bank's commodity traders control more
than 2,950 megawatts of electricity through such deals, enough to power every
one of Indiana's 2.8 million homes.
    The bank's commodity division also has an equity interest in three entities
that own power plants in the United States, which are held as merchant banking
investments or other permissible investments, according to the source.
    JPMorgan also owns interests in power plants and wind farms through its
private equity arm, JPMorgan Capital Partners, and JPMorgan Infrastructure
Investments Group, its asset management division.
   
    
 JPM Commodity Arm                                                            
 Tolling Agreements                                                    
 Company             Plant              Owned By       State    Size   Fuel

 BE Alabama LLC      Lindsay Hill       Tenaska        AL       844    Gas
 BE KJ LLC           *Kinder-Jackson    Jackson Pfd    MI       545    Gas
 Florida Power       *Brooksville       Florida Pwr    FL        75    Biomass
 JP Morgan Ventures  Colquitt           Colquitt EMC   GA      376.2          
 JP Morgan Ventures  *Brandywine        Panda          MD       230    Gas
 JP Morgan Ventures  Grays Harbor       Grays Harbor   WA       480    Gas
 JPM Capital         **Sandy Ridge      Sandy Ridge    PA        50    Wind
 JPM Capital         **Minonk           Minonk Wind    IL       200    Wind
 Algonquin Power     Senate                            TX       150    Wind   
                                                                              
                                                        Total  2,950          
                                                                       
                                                                              
 JPM Investment and                                                           
 Private Equity                                                        
 Arms                                                                  
 Company             Plant              Owned By       State    Size   Fuel

 JP Morgan Invstmnt  DuBay              Consolidated   WI       7.2    Water
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Stevens Point      Consolidated   WI       4.8    Water 
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Biron              Consolidated   WI       5.6    Water
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Wisconsin Rapids   Consolidated   WI       8.8    Water
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Whiting            Consolidated   WI       5.1    Water
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Escanaba Paper     Escanaba       MI      103.3   Coal
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Luke Paper         Luke Paper     MD        65    Coal
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Rumford Paper      Rumford        ME      102.6   Coal 
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Rumford Paper      Rumford        ME       12.5   Oil
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Duluth Mill        NewPage        WI       10.6          
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Stevens Pt Mill    NewPage        WI       7.6    Gas
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Biron Mill         NewPage        WI       61.6   Coal
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Wisc. Rapids Mll   NewPage        WI       20.8          
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Wisc. Rapids Mll   NewPage        WI       72.3          
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  Whiting Mill       NewPage        WI       4.1    Coal 
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  AES Somerset       Somerset       NY       678    Coal 
 JP Morgan Invstmnt  AES Cayuga         Somerset       NY       313    Coal 
 JPM Capital         Sheffield          Vermont Wind   VT        40    Wind
 JPM Capital         Chisholm View      Chisholm Vw    OK      235.2   Wind
 JPM Capital         Limon I            Centennial     CO       200    Wind
 JPM Capital         Limon II           Centennial     CO       200    Wind
 JPM Capital         Prairie Rose       Prairie Rose   MN       200    Wind
 JPM Capital         Wildcat I          Wildcat Wind   IN      202.5   Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Clinton I          Noble          NY      100.5   Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Ellenburg          Noble          NY        81    Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Bliss              Noble          NY      100.5   Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Altona             Noble          NY       102    Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Bellmont           Noble          NY        21    Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Chateaugay         Noble          NY      106.5   Wind
 Noble Envrnmntl     Wethersfield       Noble          NY       126    Wind
                     OLS Chino          OLS Chino      CA        29    Gas 
                                                                              
                                                       Total   3227.1         
     * JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation has an equity interest in these
plants, which are held as merchant banking investments or other permissible
investments, according to a source familiar with the business.
    ** JPMorgan Ventures Energy Corporation has a tolling agreement with
Algonquin Power's Minonk and Sandy Ridge wind farms in Illinois and
Pennsylvania. JPM Capital Partners has a stake in two of those wind farms.

