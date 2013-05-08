FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan says it faces possible action by U.S. energy regulator
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

JPMorgan says it faces possible action by U.S. energy regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said the company and some of its personnel face a possible enforcement action by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over bidding practices in certain markets.

The company said it had received a notice in March that the FERC staff intends to recommend the action by commission. The company included the disclosure in a quarterly filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Last week, the New York Times cited a confidential document from FERC when it reported U.S. government investigators had found evidence that a JPMorgan unit manipulated trading in the California and Michigan electricity markets.

