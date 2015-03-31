FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JP Morgan appoints new head of global FX options
March 31, 2015 / 9:20 PM / 2 years ago

JP Morgan appoints new head of global FX options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co has promoted Robin Wemyss, its European head of foreign exchange options, to replace global head of foreign exchange options James Ellery, according to an internal announcement seen by Reuters.

The announcement by the bank’s co-heads of currencies and emerging markets also said Anchal Jain was taking over as head of Asia FX options.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that Ellery was leaving the bank. (Reporting by Patrick Graham)

