JPMorgan settles forex price-rigging lawsuit -letter
January 5, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan settles forex price-rigging lawsuit -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank, has agreed to settle its portion of an antitrust lawsuit in which investors accused major banks of rigging prices in the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

The settlement was disclosed in a letter from lawyers for JPMorgan and the plaintiffs, and was filed on Monday with the U.S. district court of Manhattan.

Terms were not disclosed. A settlement agreement is expected to be filed with the court by the end of January, the letter said. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

