JPMorgan probed over role in French tax evasion case
May 6, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan probed over role in French tax evasion case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase has been placed under formal investigation in France as part of a probe into alleged tax evasion by senior managers at investment firm Wendel, a court official said on Wednesday.

A Paris-based spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment on the investigation, which relates to an ongoing case in which 14 Wendel executives could face tax evasion charges over transactions conducted in 2004-2007.

In a U.S. regulatory filing on Tuesday, JPMorgan said it had been “notified that the authorities were formally investigating its role” in transactions financed by the bank on behalf of a number of Wendel managers. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

