Appeals court revives identity theft lawsuit against JPMorgan

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has revived a New York woman’s lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase claiming three bank employees helped a criminal ring steal her identity and use it to further a $77 million Medicare fraud scheme.

In an order issued Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a dismissal of the case, finding that plaintiff Yelena Galper’s claims were not preempted by federal law.

