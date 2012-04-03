UK's FSA fines top JP Morgan banker for market abuse

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has fined one of JP Morgan Cazenove most senior bankers 450,000 pounds ($720,700) for market abuse relating to the improper disclosure of inside information on Heritage Oil.

The Financial Services Authority said Ian Hannam, Chairman of Capital Markets at JP Morgan and one of the City’s best-known investment bankers, had appealed against the decision.

The FSA said in a statement that Hannam had disclosed insider information on Heritage, an existing JP Morgan client, in two emails sent to a prospective client.