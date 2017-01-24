7th Circuit declines to revive lawsuit over JPMorgan fund sales

State law claims that JPMorgan Chase Bank pushed its own mutual funds on investment advisory clients regardless of their needs are preempted by federal securities law, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Monday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the clients’ allegations, though framed as state law claims, rest on omissions by JPMorgan and should have been brought under federal securities law.

