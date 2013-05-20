FUND SCREEN-When JP Morgan shares move, these funds feel it

By David Randall NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co shareholders will decide Tuesday whether Jamie Dimon should be both chairman and chief executive, and investors in funds with large stakes in the bank have a lot riding on the outcome. Supporters of the motion to strip Dimon of the chairmanship say it would improve management oversight and reduce the chances of debacles such as the $6.2 billion in losses the bank incurred in last year's so-called "London Whale" derivatives trades. The bank will announce the results of a non-binding vote on May 21. There is concern that the strong-willed Dimon, one of the most dynamic leaders in the financial industry, may decide to leave JP Morgan should the vote go against him. That in turn could hammer the shares and hurt the performances of funds with 5 percent or more of their assets invested in the bank. A victory by Dimon, who is expected to prevail, may not affect the shares significantly, analysts said. Investors in the following funds may want to pay extra attention. These 10 funds have the largest percentage of their assets in JP Morgan shares, according to Lipper data. Of course, many are funds that focus solely on the financial sector. But investors in some diversified funds may be surprised at their stake in the company. Fund name Total Portfolio Fund Assets percentage annualized in JPM 5-year return % ICON $56.5 8.8 -6.2 Funds: million Icon Financial Fund Schwab $55.5 8.4 0.3 Financial million Services Fund Oppenheime $1.6 6.4 4.3 r Main billion Street Select Fund Midas $15 6.2 3.2 Magic million White Oak $251.1 5.7 7.8 Select million Growth Fund Hennessy $64.8 5.5 6.2 Large Cap million Financial Investor Invesco $973 5.4 5.5 Value million Opportunit ies Schneider $35.9 5.3 -2.7 Value Fund million TCW $8 million 5.2 -0.2 Concentrat ed Value Fund Oakmark $3.8 5.2 9.5 Select billion Fund Source: Lipper, Morningstar data.