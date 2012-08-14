JPMorgan to let futures clients keep extra cash in the bank

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will let customers trading futures and swaps keep excess funds in insured bank accounts in a bid to assuage clients spooked by alleged misappropriation of customer money at other futures brokerages.

The new collateral management policy, announced Tuesday, allows customers to shift excess collateral automatically to a JPMorgan bank account, rather than keeping it at the brokerage unit where such money is traditionally housed.

JPMorgan is the biggest U.S.-based bank and runs the second-biggest U.S. futures brokerage.

The change comes a day after the indictment of Peregrine Financial Group CEO Russell Wasendorf Sr. for lying to regulators as part of a scheme he says bilked clients of his mid-sized futures brokerage of more than $100 million over nearly 20 years.

The Peregrine scandal itself comes less than a year after the collapse of MF Global amid bad bets on European sovereign debt and a $1.6 billion shortfall in customer funds that is still being investigated.

“In addition to greater transparency and operational efficiency, this product enhancement also is designed to provide clients with increased confidence in how their collateral is managed,” Emily Portney, head of JPMorgan’s clearing, collateral and execution services group, said in a statement. “That peace of mind is important given recent events.”