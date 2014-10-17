FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan seeks incentives to build new headquarters in Manhattan - NY Times
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan seeks incentives to build new headquarters in Manhattan - NY Times

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - City and state officials are negotiating with JPMorgan Chase & Co over a potential deal involving the bank building a vast $6.5 billion corporate campus with two high-rise towers in the new commercial district on the Far West Side of Manhattan, the New York Times reported.

The talks, which involve one of the largest real estate complexes for a single company in New York City history and a large package of incentives for the biggest U.S. bank, have reached a feverish state after nearly falling apart this week, the report said. (nyti.ms/1CxU1D5)

JPMorgan had initially sought, by one account, more than $1 billion in concessions from the city and state while it continues to pare its payroll in New York, according to the paper.

The negotiations are so delicate that few people are willing to discuss them publicly for fear of alienating one side or another, the New York Times added.

JPMorgan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.