FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US senator seeks hearing on JPMorgan trading loss
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 11, 2012 / 7:35 PM / 5 years ago

US senator seeks hearing on JPMorgan trading loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Bob Corker said on Friday he has asked for a hearing into the events surrounding JPMorgan’s revelation of a $2 billion trading loss.

“Clearly the losses posted by JPMorgan are significant, and as policy makers we should understand in detail what has transpired,” Corker said in a letter to Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Johnson requesting the hearing.

Corker said lawmakers need to know if taxpayers are fully protected from losses at major financial firms and whether the trades in question were bona fide hedges or poorly managed proprietary trades.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.