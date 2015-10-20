FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan close to selling most of Highbridge's PE business-WSJ
#Funds News
October 20, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan close to selling most of Highbridge's PE business-WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to finalizing a deal to sell the majority of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s private equity business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank is working on a deal to give up control of the $22 billion private equity business to Highbridge Chief Executive Scott Kapnick and others in his management team, the newspaper said on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1GR85KF)

JPMorgan is expected to retain a minority share of the PE business and all of Highbridge’s $6 billion hedge fund business, the Journal said.

A major factor behind the decision was the private equity business team’s desire to be free of the constraints of a large bank, the WSJ reported, adding that the deal could close by the end of this year.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

The bank had bought a majority stake in Highbridge in 2004 for $1.3 billion and in 2009 completed its takeover of the hedge fund. (reut.rs/1GR83lY) (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

