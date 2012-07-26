FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan hires three investment bankers for mid-cap push
July 26, 2012 / 6:14 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan hires three investment bankers for mid-cap push

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co hired three new investment bankers to help in its push into middle-market merger and acquisition deals, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Andy Rabin, Jason Anderson and Brad Jaros joined as managing directors in the part of the bank that focuses on mid-cap companies, said the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record. It also moved Isabelle Aussourd into the group as an executive director.

Rabin, who will be based in Dallas, left Bank of America - where he was hired in July 2011 - to join JPMorgan. He will be responsible for middle market deals across the south of the United States.

Jaros, who will be based in Chicago, also joined from Bank of America.

Anderson will be based in New York and focus on investment banking opportunities for commercial banking clients in the Northeast, the source said. He was previously head of industrials at boutique investment bank Miller Buckfire.

Top banks, including JPMorgan, have started to focus more on middle-market deals in recent years as larger deals have slowed and large companies have focused on smaller, bolt-on deals.

Rabin and Anderson will report to head of mid-cap investment banking George Foussianes, while Jaros and Aussourd will report to James Roddy, head of commercial bank mid-cap M&A at JPMorgan.

As of May, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan were the top banks on middle-market merger and acquisition deals announced this year, displacing advisory shops that specialize in the area.

