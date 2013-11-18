FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan and govt set terms for $4 bln piece of $13 bln deal -WSJ
November 18, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan and govt set terms for $4 bln piece of $13 bln deal -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and U.S. government officials have agreed on terms of a $4 billion consumer relief package that is to be part of a $13 billion deal to settle the bank’s liability to government agencies over mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.

The $4 billion portion of the deal would pay for write-downs of mortgage loans, demolition in blighted areas and lower monthly payments for homeowners, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

